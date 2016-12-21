Every time Chrissy Tiegen opens her mouth, something goddamn delightful emerges. Whether she's talking about having sex at "that Obama thing," or telling off Twitter haters, the supermodel routinely shares a brilliant inner monologue. This week in "Chrissy Teigen Is Adorable and Inspiring," our lady of the loose lips said that she didn't feel sexy until after she gave birth to baby Luna. This is contrary to popular — and problematic — rhetoric which states that post-baby bodies are dumpy and gross.
In an interview for Elle Australia, Teigen said that she felt "feminine" after giving birth.
"I think you just feel really feminine. I always felt like a bit of a tomboy, and I never looked at my body as particularly sexual — I wasn’t a curvy girl. But to be able to see my body afterwards, and of course you get, like, hips. Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure," she said.
Of course, in our eyes, Teigen has always been beautiful. But it's always lovely to hear someone subvert the cultural expectation for pregnant women.
