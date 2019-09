Let the speculation officially cease. Thanks to a few probing follow-up questions directed at the couple by Andy Cohen on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, we finally know what "Obama thing" they were referencing.“It wasn’t at the White House, to be clear,” Legend explained. “It was at a campaign event that we happened to be at.” He began by saying that they were in his dressing room, but Teigen quickly cut in to clarify, saying, "It was in the bathroom." Whether said bathroom was a public or private one, however, the two could not decide.“This was 2008, by the way ― let’s not get 10 years of credit,” Legend then said to laughs when Cohen complimented them on their excellent sex life. “This was a long time ago,” Teigen added, before revealing that more recently, they've gotten handsy in Fred Segal. Yes, department stores can be sexy.Here's to keeping the love alive, one crazy-creative location at a time Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married for 10 years. The couple was married in 2013.