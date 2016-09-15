Warning: The following story may be extremely awww-inducing for certain readers.
Throughout their courtship — and their marriage, and the birth of their so-cute-we-can't-stand-it baby girl, Luna — Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have become a favorite celebrity couple. And believe it or not, it's been an entire decade since the duo first met.
"10 years ago I met the best man on this planet," Chrissy said on Snapchat yesterday while she snuggled up to John. "I love you. Happy Anniversary!" As if that weren't adorable enough, Teigen, who's currently in New York for Fashion Week, also snapped herself with Luna behind a cat filter. Seriously, Chrissy and John, if you need an assistant, a nanny, or a babysitter, we volunteer our services.
Watch ET's video about the pair's anniversary, below — including a swoon-worthy interview in which Legend shares how he first fell in love with his wife.
