Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the undeniable epitome of #relationshipgoals. They've been happily together for over 10 years; have a so-cute-we-can't-stand-it baby girl, Luna; and are not at all afraid to look a little silly when the occasion warrants. Oh, and they won't let a little thing like the president of the United States get between them and a little affection.
Last year, while walking a red carpet, the couple was asked by Extra to reveal the “most public place” they’ve ever done it. Teigen didn't hesitate for a moment before leaning into the microphone and replying, "Probably the Obama thing," before laughing and leaving a suddenly speechless Legend alone with the shocked reporters.
We were left to wonder: Was the couple fornicating on the campaign trail? Did they follow up asking Obama his opinion on their baby name choices by canoodling in a quiet corner of the White House?
Let the speculation officially cease. Thanks to a few probing follow-up questions directed at the couple by Andy Cohen on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, we finally know what "Obama thing" they were referencing.
“It wasn’t at the White House, to be clear,” Legend explained. “It was at a campaign event that we happened to be at.” He began by saying that they were in his dressing room, but Teigen quickly cut in to clarify, saying, "It was in the bathroom." Whether said bathroom was a public or private one, however, the two could not decide.
“This was 2008, by the way ― let’s not get 10 years of credit,” Legend then said to laughs when Cohen complimented them on their excellent sex life. “This was a long time ago,” Teigen added, before revealing that more recently, they've gotten handsy in Fred Segal. Yes, department stores can be sexy.
Here's to keeping the love alive, one crazy-creative location at a time.
