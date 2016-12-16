Earlier today, the Twitter star shared an embarrassing story with her followers, and accidentally ignited a deep dive into the worst movies of the year. Teigen writes that she was on an airplane and noticed that the man sitting next to her was watching a movie that she had hated. So naturally she told him that he had just "watched one of the worst films I've ever seen," only to realize that his niece is a lead in the film.
Awk-ward.
Just told a guy on the plane that he watched one of the worst films I've ever seen and he said his niece is the lead because fml— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 16, 2016
Me: "I dunno how you made it through that complete piece of garbage movie" him: "________ is my niece" - I refuse to say who, I am dead— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 16, 2016
Literally the worst movie I have ever seen and it came out this year. Good cast. That's all I will reveal. https://t.co/R9KZGjj84t— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 16, 2016
Here's what we know:
1. It has one female lead (the mystery man's niece).
2. It came out in 2016.
3. It was not well-received overall, since Teigen was so confident to share her distaste for the film.
4. It has a good cast.
5. It has been out of theaters long enough for it to be available on an airplane queue.
The top choices, based on that criteria are:
1. Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
@chrissyteigen chloe grace moretz? she comes to mind when I think of bad actresses who could be someone's niece— stop killing us (@bisexualcIarke) December 16, 2016
2. Suicide Squad
3. Mother's Day
@chrissyteigen is it mother's day? it has to be. great cast, worst movie ever. seriously painful to sit through.— kelly ort (@jaykayort) December 16, 2016
4. Bad Moms
That leaves us with Suicide Squad and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Both are listed as in-flight entertainment on various airlines (yes, I checked), both have an all-star cast, and both are again, pretty bad. However, from Teigen's words, she seems weirdly passionate about how much she hates the film. To hate Suicide Squad isn't anything out of the ordinary, but to accidentally shade Chloe Grace Moretz to her own damn uncle? That is cringe-worthy and hilarious. And totally Teigen. Moretz also has a big family, which means lots of potential uncles out there.
So, based on this intense detective work, and the fact that I've seen all four of the films in question, the answer to the riddle is: Neighbors 2.
neighbors 2 is the worst movie i've ever seen. never want to experience this shit again— 🌹 (@TARGARYENHES) November 24, 2016
Neighbors 2 was the worst movie I've ever seen... what the fuck was that— alex mathews (@alexmathewss_) November 2, 2016
Neighbors 2 just surpassed Point Break for worst movie ever. Absolute waste of my time— Brady Resch (@LilDanBord) September 23, 2016
Neighbors 2 might be the worst movie I've ever seen, but here's @ZacEfron as a strawberry pic.twitter.com/mGcy537Nx9— Kasey (@Krazykasey15165) June 21, 2016
Thanks for playing.