All of the above movies came out in 2016, have a pretty good cast, and had pretty bad reviews. They also have women in them that could very well be someone's niece. Next we need to figure out which movies are current in-flight movies. Even though I myself just watched Bad Moms on a Delta flight from Atlanta to New York, it wasn't that bad. Mother's Day is also a Garry Marshall film, so everyone knows it's going to be cheesy from the start, something a cheeseball like Teigen would never shade.That leaves us with Suicide Squad and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Both are listed as in-flight entertainment on various airlines (yes, I checked), both have an all-star cast, and both are again, pretty bad. However, from Teigen's words, she seems weirdly passionate about how much she hates the film. To hate Suicide Squad isn't anything out of the ordinary , but to accidentally shade Chloe Grace Moretz to her own damn uncle? That is cringe-worthy and hilarious. And totally Teigen. Moretz also has a big family, which means lots of potential uncles out there.So, based on this intense detective work, and the fact that I've seen all four of the films in question, the answer to the riddle is: Neighbors 2.