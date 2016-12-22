Between her singing, dancing, and top-notch party-planning, Britney Spears is a multitalented woman. But if Miley Cyrus is to be believed and Britney's getting tired of being a pop star, it looks like she's got another career option: as an acrobat.
Photos posted to her Instagram and shared by People show her doing a handstand against a wall and kicking over onto an exercise ball like a pro. "Stretching in the morning keeps me motivated," she wrote next to one. If those are her morning warm-ups, we'd love to see what her best moves look like.
Britney uses these photos as a sweet way to say "good morning" to her fans. "May you all have a blessed day," she wrote next to another.
She also shared this one earlier in the week to help her followers start the day off on a good note.
We may not all be able to do gymnastics like that right when we wake up, but Britney's little morning inspirations definitely make it easier to get out of bed.
