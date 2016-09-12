Britney Spears Will Now Teach Dance Classes (Again)

Britney Spears can't stop winning. Her new album, Glory, is a certified success and now she seems to have found a super lucrative side gig: Teaching dance classes for children.
Britney posted three videos of her leading a dance class for girls of all ages. She led the kids in stretching, dancing, and — of course — goofing off. The classes seemed to integrate yoga into her instruction. That seems like a heck of a good idea. Spears has been popping into random dance classes for some time now, according to E! News. Britney would pretty much be the best celebrity to encounter in a dance class. Besides Channing Tatum. The man has moves.
Also, we would let Britney Spears teach us anything. Cold fusion, astrophysics, NFL defense. Sign us up, we will be there. Got that, Ms. Spears?
Watch Brit in action below.
