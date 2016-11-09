Britney Spears lip-syncs for most of her televised performances. It's a well-known fact that's not even taboo anymore. Fans adore her for the whole package of dancing, stage presence, and all that hair-flipping to music that's good, even if it was pre-recorded. Though, before she began her Las Vegas residency in 2013, she told interviewers that she planned on singing live, once the show was under way, a member of her management team admitted she couldn't really do that.
"To put on the show that she puts on, it’s virtually impossible to sing the entire time and do what she does," Adam Leber told Taffy Brodesser-Akner on Medium in 2014. "She’s singing on every song, basically, when she has the ability to sing. There’s no way you can dance for 90 minutes straight and sing the entire time.”
That makes perfect sense. But the question still remains: can she sing live? We scoured the internet to find evidence of her voice during live performances throughout her career and learned that early on, she sang live a lot, even on TV. In recent years, however ... well, flip through to see what she's done.
