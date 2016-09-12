Britney Spears' sons have not been immune to the Pokémon craze that followed the release of Pokémon Go. In fact, they both got a birthday party inspired by the trading card game, and it looks like it was epic.
Her Instagram displays an impressive assortment of Pokémon-themed toys and snacks. The boys also got to swim in a pool surrounded by balloons spelling "happy birthday."
Sean Preston Federline is about to turn 11, and Jayden James Federline just turned 10, E! News reported. Since their birthdays are so close together, they had a joint birthday party. While some kids might prefer to be the sole center of attention on their birthdays, it would be hard to complain about a party like this.
"Becoming a mother and being with my boys has made me so much more accepting of myself," Britney recently told Marie Claire. "I'm their mom, whatever. That has been a really big thing for me over these last few years."
With celebrations like this, her kids must enjoy having her as a mom as much as she enjoys being one.
