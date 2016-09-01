The One Thing Britney Spears Hopes Her Sons Never Do

Britney Spears doesn't regret her fame, but she doesn't want the same lifestyle for her sons.



In a radio interview with The Cooper Lawrence Show, the "Make Me" singer was asked if her boys have any interest in the entertainment industry, or in pursuing a singing career.



"I don't know," Spears replied. "I think they think it's cool."



The pop star went on to say that her kids — Sean, 10, and Jaden, 9 — don't fully understand what it means to be famous.



"I think the magnitude of [this job] and the fame thing, I don't think they've really comprehended what that would even be like," she said.



It's Britney's prerogative that they won't experience the pressures of pop stardom. She's feeling happy with her comeback (which she calls a reinvention), but she seems like she's happy to let them live out the fame's harsh light.



Her own take on celebrity culture? "It's kind of... much," Spears said.