Last week, Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban shared a series of Snapchat videos of Kim's enormous Christmas tree , comparing it to the Rockefeller tree in New York. This week, Kim's longtime friend Brittny Gastineau shared her own video of the towering white tree. She also gave us a glimpse of the equally impressive outdoor situation.Kim and Kanye have decked out their Bel-Air mansion in strings of white lights. The effect is that the whole house glows beautifully like a giant ice castle. "Good Job @kimkardashian House Looks Beautiful," Gastineau captioned the photo. We wholeheartedly agree.