Jonathan Cheban is used to BFF Kim Kardashian doing it big. She’s the highest paid reality-TV star and married to one of the most controversial figures in music, after all. But even Cheban was impressed by the size of the all-white Christmas tree at her and Kanye’s Bel Air, CA, home.
Cheban dedicated a series of Snapchat videos to the tree, capturing it from different angles to truly capture its massiveness. He said, “It’s literally Rockefeller Center in Bel Air,” referring to the huge outdoor Christmas tree displayed annually in New York. To be fair, the white Kardashian-West tree is huge.
In one snap, you can hear Kardashian in the background, being her regular self and stating the obvious: “Just lights. No ornaments.” We’re sure it was Kanye’s idea to skip the ornaments and any other possibilities of color. He loves to tone things down to neutral palettes — first, Kim’s wardrobe; now, their holiday decor.
Hopefully, the family’s holiday spirit is still vibrant. They need it after the rough year the couple has had.
