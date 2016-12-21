Kim Kardashian hasn't been quite herself for a few months — retreating from the limelight and staying off of social media following her Paris robbery, her husband Kanye West's hospitalisation, and rumours of a divorce. But it looks like the over-the-top Kim we know and love is back in full force — at least when it comes to her lavish Christmas decor.
Last week, Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban shared a series of Snapchat videos of Kim's enormous Christmas tree, comparing it to the Rockefeller tree in New York. This week, Kim's longtime friend Brittny Gastineau shared her own video of the towering white tree. She also gave us a glimpse of the equally impressive outdoor situation.
Kim and Kanye have decked out their Bel-Air mansion in strings of white lights. The effect is that the whole house glows beautifully like a giant ice castle. "Good Job @kimkardashian House Looks Beautiful," Gastineau captioned the photo. We wholeheartedly agree.
Kim and Kanye have decked out their Bel-Air mansion in strings of white lights. The effect is that the whole house glows beautifully like a giant ice castle. "Good Job @kimkardashian House Looks Beautiful," Gastineau captioned the photo. We wholeheartedly agree.
Advertisement