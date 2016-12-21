These Estée Edit Eye Shadows Are So Heavy Metal

There’s no stopping the glitter, foil, and metallic obsession this year. (See: glitter lips, glitter braids, glitter strobing, hair foiling, and full-on glitter face.) So when The Estée Edit dubbed sparkle as the new neutral in an Instagram post, sharing its own latest offering of the trend, the Fluid Metal Liquid Eyeshadow, we quickly cosigned the declaration.
The new range of shadows has six shades that look like a liquid lipstick, in that they go on wet, but they dry to a high-shine finish. The lineup includes Not Sorry (a cobalt blue), Got It Bad (gilded gold), Party of 1 (rose gold), Don’t Be Afraid (deep burgundy), So Extra (kale green), and Sparked (copper) — and each one is as saturated as we'd hoped.
The shadows go on sale today on the Estée Edit website for $22 — just in time to stuff stockings (or line your pockets). And while every one of the shiny hues is lustworthy, we have our eye on Don't Be Afraid. It’s the perfect balance of red-purple that will match the Kylie Jenner look that had Instagram freaking out yesterday — and we want in. Or maybe we should dub this a Kendall look, since Kylie's sister is a guest editor and collaborator of The Estée Edit brand. Perhaps we can expect another stellar smoky-eye Instagram from the model in three, two, one...
