Kylie Jenner Just Gave Us The Prettiest Makeup Idea For Christmas Dinner

We already know that Kylie Jenner is the go-to celeb for everything lips. But while we were busy tracking her latest looks in that department, Jenner just slid in with an enviable eye that’s perfect for the holidays.
The look, posted to her Instagram account last night, downplays lip color and contouring and lets the eyes take center stage. It starts with a super strong brow — we’re talking a thicker version of the kind of brows that Old Hollywood screen sirens, like Marlene Dietrich, used to wear. Then, the smoky eyes are created with gorgeous red shades in metallic and matte finishes. (The colors are Burgundy and Dubai, for those of you following along with your Kyshadow Burgundy Palette, no doubt her weapon of choice.) To step up the drama factor, shadow is buffed out along the lower lashline. Add out-to-there falsies and you have a holiday look that’s all about the eyes. Accessorize with your best Lauren Bacall-inspired seduction stare, and boom: You’ve got yourself a party — or, if you’re Kylie, 1.4 million Instagram Likes.
