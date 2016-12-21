Do you have a closet full of blush-toned clothing? Do you lust after rose-gold jewelry? Have you heavily invested in rosy makeup or tried the latest Instagram hair trend? Do you buy things just because they're pink? If you answered yes to any of the above, you're probably just as obsessed with "Tumblr pink" as everyone else this year.
We're right there with you. So much so that when Benefit told us it would be decking out a Victorian house in San Francisco with all-pink-everything, our hearts collectively skipped a beat. Pink couches? Pink chandeliers? Pink...carpets? Yes, yes, and yes. We had to stop by.
Unfortunately, the house isn't open to the public, nor is it available for rent (we checked), but we got an exclusive peek into the aptly named Pinktorian, and are ready to share the wealth of pink inspiration with you right here, right now.
Get ready to think pink...
