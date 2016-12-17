GUYS. @chrissyteigen was born and raised in Snohomish. Check this out! #K5Evening pic.twitter.com/rwFZIdxxq7— Evening (@KING5Evening) December 17, 2016
Today, Chrissy Teigen is a hilarious, happily married supermodel and mama who knows her way around the kitchen and red carpet alike. But once upon a time, long before she perfected her signature night-out makeup look, she was a regular ol' high school student. Or maybe not — apparently, she was a cheerleader.
Teigen grew up in Snohomish, WA, and local news station K5 doesn't want you to forget it. "GUYS. @chrissyteigen was born and raised in Snohomish. Check this out!" the network wrote in a series of throwback photos of Teigen it posted to Twitter last night. A teenage Teigen can be seen clad in a red-and-white cheerleading uniform — complete with matching red hair ribbon, naturally — and in a yearbook photo beneath which her full first name, "Christine," is spelled out.
The model took notice, replying to the online shoutout with an appropriately self-deprecating remark.
😂 worst cheerleader ever, too https://t.co/lB0P2X664g— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 17, 2016
"Worst cheerleader ever," you say? If you have video to prove it, we'd love to see.
