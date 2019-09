Today, Chrissy Teigen is a hilarious happily married supermodel and mama who knows her way around the kitchen and red carpet alike. But once upon a time, long before she perfected her signature night-out makeup look , she was a regular ol' high school student. Or maybe not — apparently, she was a cheerleader.Teigen grew up in Snohomish, WA, and local news station K5 doesn't want you to forget it. "GUYS. @chrissyteigen was born and raised in Snohomish. Check this out!" the network wrote in a series of throwback photos of Teigen it posted to Twitter last night. A teenage Teigen can be seen clad in a red-and-white cheerleading uniform — complete with matching red hair ribbon, naturally — and in a yearbook photo beneath which her full first name, "Christine," is spelled out.The model took notice, replying to the online shoutout with an appropriately self-deprecating remark.