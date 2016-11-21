Of Course Chrissy Teigen Pregamed Before A Dry Awards Show

Ah, Chrissy Teigen. Before the American Music Awards began, Teigen Snapchatted her preparation process. But unlike many other celebs, who simply share hair and makeup, Teigen had a unique element to her ritual: Tito's vodka. A handle of Tito's vodka, to be exact. And red solo cups.
So, knowing that the awards show is dry, the new mom thought ahead and figured out how to fit in some fun before the festivities began. (Which also makes us wonder just how tipsy other celebs typically are at these awards shows.) Way to think ahead, Chrissy! And also, thank you for making us feel less guilty about pregaming with red solo cups when we are neither at college nor at a sporting activity. We're adults too — we promise.
So, knowing that the awards show is dry, the new mom thought ahead and figured out how to fit in some fun before the festivities began. (Which also makes us wonder just how tipsy other celebs typically are at these awards shows.) Way to think ahead, Chrissy! And also, thank you for making us feel less guilty about pregaming with red solo cups when we are neither at college nor at a sporting activity. We're adults too — we promise.
Advertisement