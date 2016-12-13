We already knew Kendall Jenner was a fan of Twix bars and the Cheesecake Factory. But we've just learned from her app that pasta's the ultimate meal in her book.
"My love for pasta knows no limits," she wrote. "Seriously, there's nothing better than digging into a bowl of fresh, delicious spaghetti bolognese! And, when it comes to what type I order, I definitely don't discriminate (but anything with truffles is an added bonus)."
Since she's had the chance to travel all over the world for runway shows and photoshoots, she's now an international pasta connoisseur.
When she's in her home city of LA, she hits up the highly Instagrammable Beverly Hills restaurant Il Pastaio. We have evidence of this: She's been spotted outside it. For more casual meals, Jenner is also a fan of Jon & Vinny's in Fairfax.
When she's visiting the opposite coast, you might find her at the West Village's Bar Pitti, a popular celebrity-spotting site, or Soho's Carbone, notable for its meatballs.
If you get the chance to visit Rome, perhaps the pasta capital of the world, she's got some more recommendations for you. Roscioli stands out for its spaghetti carbonara, and the family-run Da Danilo provides a homey atmosphere, with servers tossing fresh pasta inside a big bowl made of cheese.
Lastly, she suggests trying Bocca di Luppo's squid bolognese and Padella's pasta bar if you find yourself in London.
If you're not the biggest pasta fan, though don't worry — she's also provided us with a list of the world's best pizza joints.
