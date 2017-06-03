This story was originally published on November 29, 2016.
Kendall Jenner only buys five things when she goes grocery shopping. But for her dressing room, she's got six must-have items on her list.
Ahead of the Victoria's Secret fashion show, the model shared her food rider on her website. Considering she could probably ask for Cristal and caviar without anyone batting an eye, her choices are pretty damn normal. All of them are things we snack on, too. In fact, the list sounds more like what you might find in a college student's kitchen than the dressing room of a lingerie model. But hey, we're not about to fault her for being relatable.
Find all of her picks, ahead. And tell us in the comments which of the six you have at home right now.
