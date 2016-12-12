On Saturday, Ashley Graham gave us a sneak peak of a new interview with the Youtube channel Complex Hustle. She's wearing a black leotard under a sheer polka-dotted dress with nude pumps, and her pose exudes confidence.
Her caption is appropriately self-assured. "Feelin' myself with @complexhustle... interview about my grind coming soon," she wrote. Complex Hustle showcases the careers of entrepreneurs like Graham, and we can't wait to learn more about her "hustle."
According to the channel's Instagram, they also spoke about the America's Next Top Model reboot. For the new version of the show, which starts Monday, December 12, Rita Ora will take over Tyra Banks' position as host and Graham will judge, along with stylist Law Roach and Paper magazine creative director Drew Elliott.
Graham's advocacy for the plus-size community — not to mention her on-point style — should make a much-needed addition to the show. It's no wonder she's looking poised for the premiere.
