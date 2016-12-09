Kate Middleton Just Wore Princess Diana's Tiara, Headache & All

In addition to being this generation's most stylish royal, Kate Middleton is known for many other things. Since becoming royalty (but no, not a princess, technically) the Duchess of Cambridge is the the first in the royal family to level the fashion playing field with reality television star and original Party Girl gangster, Paris Hilton, via a dress. And she's (probably) the first royal to fly commercial without doing the whole yoga pants and hoodie thing. But today, Middleton adds "wearer of Princess Diana's favorite crown" to her list of style accolades.
At a ceremony honoring the members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, Middleton sported the iconic tiara that her late mother-in-law wore in the '90s. And, as fans of all things '90s, we've been singing her stylistic praises at a Mariah Carey-level pitch all morning. Or, in other words, we're just happy it wasn't another damn choker. Phew. (But actually, come to think of it, Middleton taking part in Generation Z's choker revival would be kind of epic.)
However, the buzzworthy fashion moments didn't stop there. The Duchess paired the iconic headpiece with the bright red custom Jenny Packham dress she donned last year. Packham is a favorite of the mother of two, but to pair a vintage tiara with a gown she's already worn is the perfect example of her classic, timeless style. Also, we have to thank Middleton for the holiday party style inspiration, because that's such a festive shade of red.
The historic tiara was given to Princess Diana by the Queen in 1981, and was reported to give the Princess of Wales headaches because it was so heavy. But that didn't seem to deter Middleton from rocking the sentimental headpiece. So, although she's worn tiaras in public at least five times now by our count, this is the most symbolic version we've seen her wear yet.
