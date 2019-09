Kate Middleton Flew Commercial & Her Fellow Passengers Freaked Out

A commercial flight is usually not the place you expect to run into famous people, because anybody who is anybody has a private jet, or at the very least they charter their flights. That's why it was totally shocking when Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, casually strode onto a 7:15 p.m. British Airways flight from the Netherlands yesterday.Okay, so it wasn't actually that casual of an entrance. She is a member of the Royal Family, after all. The Duchess was escorted onto the plane by a bodyguard and was seated on the very first row. According to The New Zealand Herald , she was also the first to be let off the plane after it landed. From the plane, she was escorted to a private car, which was waiting on the tarmac. Though the Duchess spent most of the flight talking quietly with a member of her team who was seated next to her, her fellow passengers jumped on the opportunity to photograph her as she boarded the plane.