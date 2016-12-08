It's that time of year again. The streets of midtown New York are filling with obnoxiously large crowds straining to see the holiday displays in department store windows. But if you want to catch them yourself, there's now a way to avoid the crowds — and the travel.
Google is offering a virtual reality tour of New York's most popular holiday window displays. Through Window Wonderland, you can visit 18 stores without leaving the warmth of your home.
The app lets you view colorful chandeliers hanging in Bloomingdale's, step into Lord and Taylor's enchanted forest, and explore a candy world at Saks Fifth Avenue. With 360-degree views, you can see the city streets, too. You'll also get something you don't get in person: an audio tour to learn about what went into the displays.
Anyone can look at the decorations on their computer, but if you want an extra lifelike experience, you can look through a VR headset.
Then, once you've had your fill of New York City during the holidays, you can hop on a VR tour of Buckingham Palace, the Berlin Wall, or Hawaii.
