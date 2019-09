It's that time of year again. The streets of midtown New York are filling with obnoxiously large crowds straining to see the holiday displays in department store windows . But if you want to catch them yourself, there's now a way to avoid the crowds — and the travel.Google is offering a virtual reality tour of New York's most popular holiday window displays. Through Window Wonderland , you can visit 18 stores without leaving the warmth of your home.The app lets you view colorful chandeliers hanging in Bloomingdale's, step into Lord and Taylor's enchanted forest, and explore a candy world at Saks Fifth Avenue. With 360-degree views, you can see the city streets, too. You'll also get something you don't get in person: an audio tour to learn about what went into the displays.Anyone can look at the decorations on their computer, but if you want an extra lifelike experience, you can look through a VR headset.Then, once you've had your fill of New York City during the holidays, you can hop on a VR tour of Buckingham Palace the Berlin Wall , or Hawaii