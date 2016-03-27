If you don't have the time or the money to hop on a plane to London, you can still visit the royal residence. Now, with a pair of virtual reality goggles, you can take a tour of Buckingham Palace that is exactly like being there.



This 360-degree YouTube video, which can be experienced in 3-D through the YouTube app, gives you a glimpse into the famous building's decorations and history.



The tour is pretty thorough, spanning the palace's famous grand staircase, royal art collection, and throne room. The tour guide also explains the scenes depicted in the art on the walls and discusses how the royal family uses the building for events.



The video was created after kids voted for Buckingham Palace as the next virtual tour destination for Google Expeditions, a program that provides virtual-reality field trips for students. Google Expeditions also offers a tour of the Great Barrier Reef, off of Australia's coast, which you can currently explore through Google Maps. Buckingham Palace is the service's first U.K. destination.



We are one step closer to living in a world where we can travel to a completely realistic destination without ever leaving the couch.

