Dust off your stick-shift skills — Kayleigh, Gabija, and Chelsea are taking us along on their drive along the Berlin Wall. Toppled in 1989, the Wall once divided the Soviet Eastern Bloc from democratic West Germany, and still lingers as a haunting specter of an authoritarian past, though long stretches are now covered in ecstatic graffiti. Before their cruise through history, the women stop off to watch a performance artist explore a series of mesmerizing shamanistic rituals on bohemian Dirschauer street. The spectacle ends with enormous shots of vodka for all, of course. Afterwards, Chelsea heads off to check out a sculpture garden, and Kayleigh intrepidly plunks into the driver's seat for a zip along the Wall with Gabija. Watch the video above join their adventures, in virtual reality.
Advertisement