Proof That No One Coordinates An Outfit Quite Like Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo doesn't really ever look not put-together. She could be walking her dog, she could be attending Fashion Week: Looking at her getups without any context of locations or occasions, it's hard to tell where she is or where she's headed, because they're all so damn polished. Palermo has made it easier for us mere mortals to cop her style over the years. One element of the street-style star's impeccable fashion record is her knack for coordination. While we might stop at matching, say, our belts to our shoes, Palermo takes it to a whole new level — and here's proof.
Palermo was on hand to celebrate designer Carolina Herrera at the annual Lincoln Center Corporate Fund's annual gala in NYC, co-chaired by Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Glenda Bailey. Much like her unorthodox Herrera wedding ensemble, Palermo eschewed a princess-like ball gown in favor of a long-sleeved, sparkly black sweater and seafoam green-hued layered tulle skirt.
Palermo's knack for coordination crops up twice in one outfit. First, there's the matching top-and-footwear. (Although she does get some extra points for opting for silver jewelry, which plays off her glittery knit.) But Palermo really shows off her matching prowess via a much more subtle pairing: She managed to find an eyeshadow in the exact shade of greenish-blue as her ankle-grazing skirt. Well, color us impressed.
We're going to have to defer to her pooch, Mr. Butler, as to whether her flair for coordination is indeed Palermo's secret to perpetually good style. Regardless, we're just admiring her commitment to an outfit color palette.
