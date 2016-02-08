Celebrity clothing lines can be tricky business: Sometimes they're too cheap-looking; other times, they're far too expensive, and often you're left wondering if the notable name involved actually had a hand in creating the collection at all.
For once, though, we came across a capsule collection that was polished, on-trend, and completely representative of the designer's personal style. Olivia Palermo's selection for Nordstrom is all about the street style star's fashion je ne sais quoi: think wide-leg pants, midi-dresses, and a high-quality cargo vest (which she herself was wearing as she walked us through the line). From work staples, like button-down blouses, to relaxed weekend wear, like a denim jumpsuit, this collaboration checks all the boxes when it comes to building a cohesive, wear-anywhere wardrobe.
“We wanted to create great separates that are elevated and could mix-and-match easily to create outfits women can wear all year,” Palermo said of the items. “Versatility was an important goal — being able to wear one item in multiple ways so you always feel polished and put-together: A well-cut navy pant can be re-styled so many ways and will always be chic; the military vest or sleeveless suede trench can be worn as a vest or as a dress, and are the perfect layering pieces. You can mix them with other pieces in your wardrobe to create or change looks throughout the year.”
Not only do we love that Palermo was determined to create clothing she would actually wear, but we also love the fact that the majority of the collection is priced at under $100. So before you splurge on some Valentino or Chanel in hopes of being half as chic as she is, simply shop the Nordstrom offering ahead and you (and your wardrobe) will be all set.