30+ Times Olivia Palermo Was The Ultimate Street Style MVP

Remember when Olivia Palermo was the enemy? A "socialite" who "live[d] in her own exclusive world" and "[wasn't] afraid to remind you that you are not, nor ever will be, a part of it"? We're talking her stint on The City as the stylish antagonist to our jolly-yet-gullible Whitney "Eve" Port. "You can just see the daggers in her eyes, you know what I mean?" Of course, we learned it was all one glittery, airbrushed fake out, and she's remained in our good graces ever since. Nowadays, our side-eyes have turned into heart-eyes, because the girl's got some killer fashion street cred, and she deserves a shoutout for it.
Week Month right around the corner, what better time than now to log all of the looks that made us forget about her reality TV days and remind us of why she's a reigning style star.
