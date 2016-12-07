You'll Soon Be Able To Afford Gigi Hadid & Kendall Jenner's Favorite Chokers

If there's one thing we've come to expect from Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, it's that they'll finish off every outfit with a choker. It started subtly enough (and with the help of stylist Monica Rose) — but once Taylor Swift declared it the reigning trend of Coachella, the nostalgic necklace really stuck around. Nowadays, chokers come in all shapes and forms, but Hadid and Jenner have a few go-to brands they always fall back on for their own jewelry needs.
The pals are frequently spotted in Dylanlex, which specializes in metal-heavy statement pieces. (You may recognize the brand's wares from Beyoncé's "Formation" video.) They're basically the exact opposite of $3 tattoo chokers, with prices starting at $430 and going up to $1,500. However, now Hadid and Jenner's followers will be able to get the same model-approved look for a lot less.
Dylanlex's designer, Drew Ginsburg, announced a diffusion line called Dlnlx by Dylanlex, per Vogue. This collection launches with 31 pieces, from chokers to layering necklaces to rings and bracelets — and all of the pieces are priced under $200.
"It's always been the plan to evolve into a lifestyle brand," Ginsburg told Vogue. Part of that growth trajectory involved figuring out how to make the pieces accessible, as some customers often got sticker-shock upon finding out how much a total Dylanlex look cost. "In the 'Formation' video, Beyoncé is probably wearing $8,000 of Dylanlex," she said. "With Dlnlx, all of our fans can create their own unique layered looks."
So, while chokers from the brand's main line can set you back a few Benjamins, at Dlnlx they start at under $100. Of course, you could always make a choker out of, well, anything — but at least this puts us one step closer to sharing a closet with a Hadid or a Jenner.
