This Is The One Jewelry Trend That's Here To Stay

Kids of the '90s, rejoice: The newfound popularity of the choker doesn't look like it's fading anytime soon. Still, we're far past the tattoo'ed versions of our youth (although if you're still rocking those, you do you). Instead, the chokers of today grab from a range of textures, from metallic and leather to satin; colors (though we, of course, prefer the neutrality of a solid black option); and decorations (a pendant or two never hurt). Sure, you can spend your time getting crafty and make your own necklace — or, you can turn to Pinterest for a solid dose of inspiration. The site pulled together its most popular chokers, illustrating that one trend can manifest itself in many ways. Six, to be exact.
Ahead, we broke down the styles, what makes them so striking, and how to cop the look. Click through to to find your next statement piece.
