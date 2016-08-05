How To Make A Choker Out Of Anything

Chokers are one of the most amorphous trends we've seen, manifesting in nearly every material imaginable: metals, leather, velvet, lace, ribbon, and even bandanas. These unconventional textiles (at least for jewelry) have opened the floodgates. Now, to get in on the look, you can literally make a choker out of anything. Let me explain.
It all hit me when I was at the office and late to a post-work dinner. I'll admit, my outfit was a 7/10, and I was in need of some type of accessory to turn it up a notch. The only thing I had under my desk was a black gift bag with string handles, so I decided to remove said handles, tie them together, and put them around my neck. Scout's honor, I had three people ask me that night where my necklace was from.
That, my friends, was the inflection point. I needed to get this message out to the world, and show everyone that there's no need to spend your hard-earned dough to buy into this trend. What's more, the DIY versions are extremely easy to do (I'm talking a maximum two-step process here). Click through the slideshow ahead for six so-simple ways to make a choker out of stuff you probably have on hand right this second.
