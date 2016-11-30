Will Kanye West Celebrate Saint's First Birthday With Him?

Kanye West is ending 2016 at a much slower pace than he began it. The rapper, designer, and father of two is currently focusing on his mental and physical health by remaining hospitalized in a Los Angeles-area hospital, where he's been since November 21. The 39-year-old is entering week two of his stay, which isn't that unusual for high-profile celebrities suffering from exhaustion and dehydration. Fortunately, his wife, Kim Kardashian, has been by his side, feeding and looking after him.
But his children have not, according to sources. This is especially sad because Saint West's first birthday is Monday, December 5, and we know how much that family loves birthdays. Kanye and Kim probably had big plans for celebrating their son's first journey around the sun that have now been canceled or put on hold until Kanye is better.
This has to be devastating for West as a father. He is obsessed with his family and constantly puts them first, so it must be difficult for him to be apart from his kids. He and Kim even regularly brought North and Saint along on the earlier dates of his Saint Pablo Tour. Keeping the kids at a distance while he works out his personal issues seems like a good idea to me, as no parent wants their kids to see them when they're at a low point. But I hope that Kim is able to work something out so that the family can be together.
The Wests have had a rough year. Let's hope baby Saint's first birthday can give them a chance to celebrate life, and end 2016 on a positive note, even if it's just with a simple birthday cake at Kanye's bedside.
