Kanye West is still hospitalized at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for sleep deprivation, and Kim has been by his side. North and Saint, however, have remained at home, and several sources told People Kim won't be bringing them.
"She is very worried about the kids being around Kanye," one said. Another said Kim thought Kanye's mental health issues might affect his relationship with his children.
In fact, it doesn't sound like he's been interacting with anyone besides his wife and the doctors. Another source told People that "the only person Kanye trusts is Kim."
The same source said Kanye doesn't have a diagnosis but has exhibited signs of paranoia. They added that he's had "big ups and big downs, but this bout seems to be much more serious. In the hospital he has been very paranoid and is under constant watch for his safety."
An NBC News report from the day Kanye entered the hospital similarly said that "the decision to hospitalize West was for his own health and safety."
