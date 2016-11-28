Kanye West Will Reportedly Not Be Discharged From The Hospital Today

Despite previous reports, Kanye West will not be released from the hospital today.
Us Weekly reported that West was originally scheduled for discharge from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, but according to an inside source, originally cited by TMZ, doctors advised his wife Kim Kardashian that he stay longer.
"The doctors said he's in no shape to leave yet," the unnamed insider told Us. "Kim argued he could recover at home, but the doctors just don't think he is ready. He still needs more time."
According to a different unnamed source, no date has reportedly been given for West's release and doctors are saying they are "taking it one day at a time."
West was hospitalized last week for exhaustion, and for his "own health and safety." Kardashian has reportedly been by West's side since his hospitalization and even spent Thanksgiving by his bedside.
West's family has not released an official statement regarding his health, but Kris Jenner told People after West's hospitalization that he was "exhausted."
