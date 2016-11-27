This Is What's Happening On The Victoria's Secret Plane

we're off!

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

It's the most wonderful time of year again — for lovers of over-the-top lingerie that often has wings and diamonds, that is. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is upon us and will air December 5 on CBS. The show is taping in Paris this year, so, naturally, the brand put all of the Angels on a plane this weekend.

For first-timer Bella Hadid and sophomore pal Kendall Jenner, this plane ride must feel like an induction into Angel-hood. All of the ladies seemed to be having a blast as they posed with the plane and waved French flags and tiny Eiffel tower signs.
Joan Smalls making sure Lily, Bella, and Kendall don't miss the flight.

#VsFashionShow2016 ❤️🇫🇷💋

A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on


Is it time to go yet?

💋💋💋💋

A video posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on


OGs Adriana Lima and Lais Ribeiro celebrate France with a Boomerang.

TO Paris with ❤️! @josephineskriver & @adrianalima are in a 🇫🇷 state of mind. #VSFashionShow

A photo posted by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on


Josephine Skriver and Adriana Lima arriving with their luggage in tow.

All aboard the Angel jet. Next stop: Paris! 🇫🇷 #VSFashionShow

A photo posted by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on


That is a lot of models. A lot.

Aboard the plane, everyone is settled and ready for takeoff. Next stop, Paris!
