This Is What's Happening On The Victoria's Secret Plane

Tanya Edwards

we're off!

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

It's the most wonderful time of year again — for lovers of over-the-top lingerie that often has wings and diamonds, that is. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is upon us and will be in Paris this year, so, naturally, the brand put all of the Angels on a plane this weekend.
For first-timer Bella Hadid and sophomore pal Kendall Jenner, this plane ride must feel like an induction into Angel-hood. All of the ladies seemed to be having a blast as they posed with the plane and waved French flags and tiny Eiffel tower signs.

Joan Smalls making sure Lily, Bella, and Kendall don't miss the flight.
#VsFashionShow2016 ❤️🇫🇷💋

A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on


Is it time to go yet?

💋💋💋💋

A video posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on


OGs Adriana Lima and Lais Ribeiro celebrate France with a Boomerang.

TO Paris with ❤️! @josephineskriver & @adrianalima are in a 🇫🇷 state of mind. #VSFashionShow

A photo posted by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on


Josephine Skriver and Adriana Lima arriving with their luggage in tow.

All aboard the Angel jet. Next stop: Paris! 🇫🇷 #VSFashionShow

A photo posted by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on


That is a lot of models. A lot.

Aboard the plane, everyone is settled and ready for takeoff. Next stop, Paris!
