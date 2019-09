Blaming a man's wife for his suffering — really? How backward and antiquated can one's idea of marriage be? This is 2016, and it's no secret that Kanye is very much his own person capable of making his own choices (as is Kim). To somehow pinpoint his wife as the reason he is suffering is a stubborn vestige of plain old sexism. And, of course, Morgan's insulting and misguided comments are made even more ludicrous by the fact that Kanye has always been someone who seems to do whatever the fuck he wants, more or less. But somehow Kim has caught him in her web of craziness. This isn't the first time Morgan has gone after Kardashian, of course; he takes issue with her nude selfies and the notion that anyone could see her as a figure of female empowerment.