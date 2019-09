On Good Morning Britain Tuesday morning, Piers Morgan made an, um, interesting comparison. While discussing a cute Gucci ad featuring Tom Hiddleston face-to-face with an Afghan hound, he said the pup bears resemblance to Hiddleston's ex-girlfriend, as The Mirror reports."They are the Taylor Swift of canines," he remarked. "Of all the dogs I've seen, they look the most like Taylor Swift."Richard Arnold, the show's entertainment editor, defended the "Out of the Woods" singer. "Not everybody is seeing that," he said.Nope — the only other person who might tend to agree is Donald Trump, given his propensity for calling women dogs