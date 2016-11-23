A few years ago, my best friend and I walked into a small Lower East Side shop, and it immediately felt like home. With its minimalist decor and array of products we swore we'd never seen anywhere else, this small boutique quickly became our go-to. The Frankie Shop — whose location is the former Pixie Market brick-and-mortar — is a product of Gaelle Drevet's eye for that simple, didn't-try-too-hard look so many women want to achieve. Here, everything feels elevated and unfussy — think more knits than sequins, more wide-leg pants than skinny jeans.
On its racks, you'll find oversized bombers, plenty of pinstripes, special shirting, and dress-up or dress-down dresses alongside a mix of accessories and a curated selection of home goods typically sourced from Paris (where Frankie held a pop-up shop in September during Fashion Week). And though the majority of the assortment is at either accessible or contemporary price points, there's a bit of higher-level product, too, from labels like Roksanda and Rachel Comey.
The only downside of Frankie, was, of course, that you had to actually be in New York to browse its goods. Until now. The store has finally launched online, which means our secret is officially out. Similar to its cult-favorite IRL store, its e-commerce will provide exclusive indie-designer items, as well as hard-to-find international selections from Australia, Korea, Russia, Ukraine, and Spain, among others. The pieces will range from $60 to $400.
And just in time for holiday shopping (for yourself, of course), Frankie is offering a discount code for the launch: Enter FrankieLaunch15 at checkout for 15% off from now until Cyber Monday. Now that we've hyped it up, we should probably show you the clothes, no? Click on to get in on the fun — but let's just keep it between us, okay?
Earl Grey-People Beige Hand Sewn Wool Vest, $255, available at The Frankie Shop.
The Frankie Shop Beige Knit Culottes, $102, available at The Frankie Shop.
Fay Andrada Disc Earrings, $275, available at The Frankie Shop.
Chaksyn Brown Faux Fur Coat, $385, available at The Frankie Shop.
The Frankie Shop Olive Tail Sweater, $195, available at The Frankie Shop.
The Frankie Shop Beige Knit Culottes, $102, available at The Frankie Shop. The Frankie Shop Beige Turtleneck Sweater, $112, available at The Frankie Shop.
The Frankie Shop Burgundy Bag with Silver Ring Handle$102, available at The Frankie Shop.
The Frankie Shop Grey Faux Fur Coat, $250, available at The Frankie Shop.
Weili Zheng Black One Shoulder Knit Dress, $185, available at The Frankie Shop.
