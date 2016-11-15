Olivia Wilde Proves Fashion Can (& Should) Show Solidarity

Inspired by a similar movement in the U.K. post-Brexit, Americans have started to wear safety pins, once a punk-era fashion statement, as a way to show support for those feeling vulnerable as a result of the presidential election. To those fearful of a world where hate trumps love, a safety pin signals protection for anyone who might need it — without having to vocalize it. Given that so many public figures were #WithHer, we’re not surprised that a number of celebrities have gotten in on this symbolic demonstration. The latest is Olivia Wilde, who voiced her support for marginalized individuals with an epic safety pin DIY.
On Monday, the actress posted an Instagram photo in which she dons not one, not two, but probably closer to a hundred safety pins on her T-shirt. Wilde captioned the shot with a row of fisted-hand emojis and tagged it #safe.
Even though the statement was probably intended to be more political than fashionable, it's a simple, powerful example of how outfit decisions can be both empathetic and visually striking. And since this looks easy enough to DIY, safety pin-studded T-shirts just might be the next best way to show your commitment to inclusion. Bonus: You won't catch as much flak as you would for splurging on a $335 “solidarity” necklace.
