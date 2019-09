The skewed perspective of my surroundings made the final announcement a feel like a forceful blow. But are we really to look toward Hollywood for guidance, solace, and comfort now? The election result has served as a harsh wake-up call that celebrities are social constructs, whose job is to provide entertainment and escape for us from our daily lives, not to lead us to our nation's next leader.The disconnect between the millionaires in La-La Land and the majority of American people is a deeper and wider trench than we realized a month, a week, a day ago. Hollywood has a deep and complicated relationship with both parties. The early years of the studio era, in the 1920s and '30s, were a much more conservative time for Hollywood (just look up Mary Pickford , and her work promoting Liberty Bonds), followed by the blacklist era of the '50s, and then the heavily left-leaning days of more recent decades. If Hollywood is a club, today one often feels obligated to be a Democrat to join, according to a conservative Hollywood producer Part of the allure and legacy of Obama's time in the White House has been his close ties to pop culture. He invited rappers to the White House. He let Frank Ocean attend a White House Correspondents' Dinner while wearing Vans. He snapchatted. He dropped the mic . He embraced his celebrity while maintaining his presidency. But to much of America, this was not part of the plan. He was too cool, too hip, too urban. That's what is unsettling.I'm not surprised that Katy Perry hosting the DNC didn't get her candidate elected. But I am floored that the endorsement of someone like Milo Yiannopoulos did his.