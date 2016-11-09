In the direct aftermath of Trump being announced as the 45th president of the United States, it's natural to look for someone else to blame. It's particularly easy to direct animosity toward the celebrities who convinced so many of us that Clinton had the election in the bag.



Scrolling through my own personal Instagram and Twitter feeds, I don't remember seeing one #MakeAmericaGreatAgain. There were thousands (and I mean thousands) of #ImWithHer and #Hillary2016 hashtags flooding my feeds. This same pro-Hillary climate was also reflected in my workplace, filled with driven, college-educated, millennial women. The question surrounding the election wasn't, "Who will win?" it was, "By how much will Clinton trump Trump?" Now things have changed, and Twitter is gathering its pitchforks to express utter disappointment with the lack of influence celebrities have had in swaying our country to the left.

