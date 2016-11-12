Hilary Duff Has A Sisterhood Of The Traveling Dress

It's good to be friends with Hilary Duff. That's especially true if you feel like you have nothing to wear.
The actress appears to currently be handling post-election stress by vacationing in an unspecified tropical locale. We can say that the palm trees in her Instagram feed are plentiful.
But in addition to the requisite bathing suits, she also packed one stunning Raquel Allegra floral halter dress. If Instagram is any indication, she's not above sharing the fashion love with friends.
"Memoirs of a traveling dress," Duff captioned a triptych picture of herself and two gal pals donning the colorful maxi. "Love you ladies and I'm happy to share a dress with all of you."
#Friendshipgoals, meet #fashiongoals.
