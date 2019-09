What The Modest Movement Can Teach Every Woman About Choice

Politics adopts extreme examples, and the media favors spectacular visuals. The image of a fully covered woman in a burka against a nearly naked woman in a bikini can be provocative. But the reality is that a religious woman looks many different ways. Most Muslim women in the West don’t wear abayas and many pious Muslim and married Jewish women don’t cover their hair. In fact, many women who are immersed in their religious communities don’t dress in any way distinguishable to the external observer — essentially making their faith as invisible as any other aspect of their personal life. But for every Muslim woman who chooses to don skinny jeans, uncover her hair, and wear colorful clothing, we need to allow there to be a Muslim woman who chooses to cover up. We also shouldn’t be surprised that the same bright colors and skinny jeans might form part of someone’s modest styling. We as a society don’t get to say that one is better than the other or should exist over the other — as long as the individual has made that choice without coercion or fear, she should dress as she chooses.Working together is not always easy — within and between divides of faith — but in the fight to protect choice regarding how women’s bodies are cared for, protected, and also clothed, the modest-fashion sorority have a head start in that conversation, extending their sphere of influence from style to society. As the U.S. moves into a new era of government, it's going to be more important than ever to foster inclusivity and teach one another how to not only accommodate differences, but to embrace them. Let’s hope that religious and political leaders learn a little something from the modest fashion community about the importance of choice, in every decision a woman makes.We’ll be hosting a cross-faith conversation on modest fashion at Princeton University this weekend, in which members of diverse religious communities can discuss governmental, religious, private, and public influences and controversies related to modest fashion. It will be an important step in an ongoing, and increasingly crucial, exploration of how faith and fashion influence each other — and the world beyond.Reina Lewis is professor of Cultural Studies, London College of Fashion, UAL, and author of Muslim Fashion: Contemporary Style Cultures.Asma T. Uddin is the founding editor-in-chief of altmuslimah.com (“altM”) and director of strategy for the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Islam and Religious Freedom.