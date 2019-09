If you're someone who gets tickled by the sound of your own clack as you strut through an office lobby, then you'll probably be excited to learn that the market of light-up shoes is now adult-friendly. Yes, those shoes you had when you were just a wee thing that flashed with each step now come in Feezy form. Feezy, meaning, faux-Yeezy , a.k.a. passable to the untrained Yeezy eye. And they're too fun for their own good.Made by Dear-Queen and available on Amazon, these adult-sized light-up shoes are rechargeable via USB (meaning you can refuel them on-the-run using the dashboard of your babe mobile), and come in six different colors. As for those special effects on the soles, you can set them to flash in one hue, or alternate between two. All of this, of course, means that you can relive your childhood in today's techno age, all the while deciding which color corresponds to the level of childishness you're feeling that day. Got the blues? The Mean Reds ? There's totally a color for that.