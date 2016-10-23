We still can't say for sure what was on Melania Trump's mind when she wore that Gucci pussy-bow blouse to the second presidential debate two weeks ago. But with a certain amount of certainty, we can guess why Emma Stone donned her own on Saturday.
"Emma and her Don't Grab My Pussy Bow take Middleburg Film Fest," Mara Roszak, Stone's stylist, wrote on Instagram, finishing off the message with a #werewithher hashtag. Just in case you missed the overt text, Stone's also got a "Hillary for President" pin on her clutch.
Many thought the blouse worn by the Republican presidential candidate's wife was a subtle, possible jab at the 2005 tape in which Donald Trump said he could "grab [women] by the pussy." There was even speculation that her black jumpsuit at the third debate last week repeated the pun.
Stone doesn't need sartorial help to take a stand against Trump's alleged claims of sexual assault. She stated her support of Clinton in her November Vogue cover story. Wearing this statement as she promoted La La Land in at the festival in Middleburg, VA — that's swing state Virginia, BTW — was merely celebrity-endorsement icing on the cake.
