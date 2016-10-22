Ashley Graham shared a sneak peek of her new fashion spread with Fashion Unfiltered on Instagram. In it, she's only wearing a bright-red wig.
Graham captioned the stunning photo, "And they said I wasn't an editorial girl. Sneak peek from my @fashionunfiltered story releasing Mon!"
Her caption speaks to the fashion industry slowly, but finally, starting to use models with diverse body types. Most American women are plus-size, but they make up less than 2% of the images we see. Graham's success beyond the swim and lingerie catalog realm, Iskra Lawrence walking in Chromat's NYFW show, and Aerie's campaigns with models like Barbie Ferreira are a sign of things changing.
Beyond the cultural implications, can we talk about how gorgeous Graham looks here? The hair is giving us major Run Lola Run vibes (a 1998 cult film that you should see if you haven't). Graham's skin looks like she's been dipped in bronze. Celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo created her look, prepping her skin with Decléor's Neroli Hydrating Oil Serum (be right back, buying all of that) and finished her look with Marc Jacobs Beauty New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick in Anais.
Graham's caption is spot-on. She is definitely slaying here.
