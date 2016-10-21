Wait, What? Amber Rose & Kim Kardashian Have The Same Birthday

Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian may have had their issues in the past, but they also have quite a few things in common. Aside from Rose having previously dated Kardashian's husband Kanye West, they're both friends with Blac Chyna, and they're both fans of the nude (or partially nude) selfie. They even once appeared in the same selfie.
But most notably, they were both born on October 21. Today, Rose turns 33 and Kardashian turns 36.
Kim isn't planning any big celebrations, since she's still taking time to recover from her robbery. The good news for her is that there's no way Kanye could possibly forget what day it is.
Now, we're really routing for Kim's idea of being Amber Rose for Halloween. They're already basically twins.
