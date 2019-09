Blac Chyna Is Coming To Kim Kardashian's Rescue — After She Hangs Out With Amber Rose

Her arguments with Rob Kardashian aside, Blac Chyna might have a future in diplomacy. Who else can spend the day supporting future sister-in-law Kim Kardashian, then party with Amber Rose hours later? She's building bridges, that one.Chyna's latest Snapchat story reveals that she's filming a beauty tutorial for Kim's app. Earlier in the week, Kim's assistant announced that the reality star would be taking a break from the app , with friends and family members helping to pick up the slack. Apparently, Blac Chyna counts.“We’re going to do a tutorial!” the pregnant star's pal, Jolisa Rena, says in the video.“For Kim’s app today. Stay tuned. Love you!” Chyna added.