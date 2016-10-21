Blac Chyna Is Coming To Kim Kardashian's Rescue — After She Hangs Out With Amber Rose

Her arguments with Rob Kardashian aside, Blac Chyna might have a future in diplomacy. Who else can spend the day supporting future sister-in-law Kim Kardashian, then party with Amber Rose hours later? She's building bridges, that one.
Chyna's latest Snapchat story reveals that she's filming a beauty tutorial for Kim's app. Earlier in the week, Kim's assistant announced that the reality star would be taking a break from the app, with friends and family members helping to pick up the slack. Apparently, Blac Chyna counts.
“We’re going to do a tutorial!” the pregnant star's pal, Jolisa Rena, says in the video.
“For Kim’s app today. Stay tuned. Love you!” Chyna added.
She's still loyal to BFF Amber Rose, though. Chyna and the recent Dancing with the Stars contestant (and yes, Kanye West's ex) hung out at a party for Flirt Cosmetics afterwards. Wanna bet Yeezy is already drafting an angry letter?
